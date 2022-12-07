UrduPoint.com

Morocco Beat Spain On Penalties To Advance To FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The Moroccan national team beat the Spanish team in the penalty shootout in the Last 16 stage match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Moroccan national team beat the Spanish team in the penalty shootout in the Last 16 stage match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match took place on Tuesday at the education City Stadium.

The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 0-0. The Moroccans won the penalty shootout 3-0, with their goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou saving two shots.

On December 10, the Morocco national team will meet in the quarterfinals against the winner of Portugal-Switzerland match.

Related Topics

World Education FIFA Qatar Morocco December

Recent Stories

Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

3 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

3 minutes ago
 16 killed, 1,108 injured in 1,080 accidents in Pun ..

16 killed, 1,108 injured in 1,080 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Senate body asks PNC to provide list of registered ..

Senate body asks PNC to provide list of registered nursing colleges

3 minutes ago
 Congressman Biggs Says Challenging McCarthy for US ..

Congressman Biggs Says Challenging McCarthy for US House Speaker to Dislodge Est ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 13.5 mln children receive anti-polio drops in ..

Over 13.5 mln children receive anti-polio drops in 36 districts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.