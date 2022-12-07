Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The Moroccan national team beat the Spanish team in the penalty shootout in the Last 16 stage match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Moroccan national team beat the Spanish team in the penalty shootout in the Last 16 stage match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match took place on Tuesday at the education City Stadium.

The main and additional time of the match ended with the score 0-0. The Moroccans won the penalty shootout 3-0, with their goalie Yassine "Bono" Bounou saving two shots.

On December 10, the Morocco national team will meet in the quarterfinals against the winner of Portugal-Switzerland match.