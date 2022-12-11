Morocco heroics can inspire future 'miracles', says 'keeper Bounou

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said his team's history-making World Cup campaign can show future generations from his country that they can create miracles.

The stopper produced a man-of-the-match display in Morocco's 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday to take his team to the semi-finals for the first time.

"We're in the same state as you... pinch me, I think I'm dreaming," Bounou told reporters.

"These moments are great, but we're here to change the mentality. This feeling of inferiority... we have indeed changed this mentality, and the generation coming after us will know that Moroccan players can create miracles." Morocco became the first African and first Arab side ever to reach the final four of the World Cup, in the first edition ever held in an Arab country.

"It's really, really hard to find the words to describe this moment," he continued.

"I want to thank my teammates for their hard work and our supporters who had our backs.

"Hopefully we can have some rest to prepare for what's coming next." Morocco will face either England or France, who play each other later Saturday, in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The North African side started against Portugal without injured first choice defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui, while captain Romain Saiss went off hurt during the match.

"I'd like to thank all the players who all made a stellar performance," added Bounou.

"We had injuries and all the players on the pitch were at the highest level."