Morocco launches referees training on VAR

Morocco's football Association (FRMF) launched a session of referees training for video assistant referees (VAR) Tuesday in Skhirat, 20km south of capital Rabat

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Morocco's football Association (FRMF) launched a session of referees training for video assistant referees (VAR) Tuesday in Skhirat, 20km south of capital Rabat.

39 referees and assistant referees took part in the five day session.

The training session will focus on VAR basic elements to ensure the referees are familiar with the technology, as well as FIFA's new refereeing regulations.

The president of the Moroccan Football Association, Fouzi Lekjaa, announced in August that the VAR technique will be adopted starting September in Morocco's first football league.

The adoption of this technique will allow national referees to accommodate themselves and facilitate their access to international tournaments, he added.

The FRMF has chosen a Spanish company to set up the VAR across Moroccan football stadiums for a four-year term, but up to now the project is still pending.