Morocco To Replace Ukraine In Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With Spain, Portugal

Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2023 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Morocco's King Mohammed VI announced Tuesday that his country would bid together with Spain and Portugal for the right to organize the 2030 World Cup, replacing Ukraine as the third host nation.

"I would like to announce, before this assembly, that the Kingdom of Morocco has decided, together with Spain and Portugal, to present a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup," he said in a speech in Kigali, Rwanda.

The monarch said that countries from Africa and Europe would be teaming up for the first time in the history of the world football.

"It will also bring out the best in all of us ” in effect, a combination of genius, creativity, experience, and means," the king said.

Japan and South Korea hosted a World Cup jointly in 2002, while Canada, Mexico and the United States will host the next tournament, scheduled for 2026.

Ukraine initially joined the three-way bid but The Athletic publication reported last week that the arrest of Ukrainian football boss Andriy Pavelko on corruption charges and reconstruction that still needed to be done ahead of group-stage matches made it an increasingly unlikely candidate.

