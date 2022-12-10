UrduPoint.com

Morocco V Portugal World Cup Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Starting line-ups for the World Cup quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Saturday (kick-off 1500 GMT): Morocco (4-3-3) Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss (capt), Yahya Attiat-Allah; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR) Portugal (4-2-3-1) Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe (capt), Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Otavio; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

