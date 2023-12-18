Open Menu

Morris Released From Australia Squad For Melbourne Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Morris released from Australia squad for Melbourne Test

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a trimmed-down squad Monday with back-up fast bowler Lance Morris omitted.

The home side crushed the visitors by 360 runs inside four days at Perth on Sunday, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking his 500th wicket.

Opener David Warner hit a battling 164 to ensure he retained his place for the Boxing Day Test in what is expected to be his farewell series.

The 37-year-old has indicated that the third Test in Sydney will be his last and had been under pressure after a lean run and with former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson saying he did not deserve a hero's farewell.

Morris was released to play in the Big Bash League with pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood injury free and Scott Boland the first choice should a replacement be needed.

"Lance has been released for the Melbourne match but will stay prepared for Test cricket as he remains firmly in our plans for the summer, should an opportunity arise," said chief selector George Bailey.

"Otherwise, the squad remains unchanged following the strong performance in Perth."

Australia squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Perth Melbourne Sydney Lyon David George Mitchell Scott Boland Travis Head Sunday National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 day ago
Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

1 day ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

1 day ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

1 day ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports