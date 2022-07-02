UrduPoint.com

Mortara Reclaims Formula E Lead With Marrakesh Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara held off a late charge from polesitter Antonio Felix da Costa to win the Marrakech E-Prix on Saturday and reclaim top spot in the championship

Marrakesh, Morocco, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara held off a late charge from polesitter Antonio Felix da Costa to win the Marrakech E-Prix on Saturday and reclaim top spot in the championship.

Venturi's Mortara finished ahead of Portugal's Da Costa of DS-Techeetah with New Zealander Mitch Evans third in a Jaguar.

Mortara, who started second on the grid, dominated the race and withstood the onslaught of the two DS-Techeetahs including France's Jean-Eric Vergne.

His third victory this season sees the Swiss driver from the Monegasque team lead Vergne by 11 points after ten races.

Mortara, 35, has been racing in Formula E since 2017 and has won a total of five ePrix races.

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, who was leading the championship before Marrakesh, finished eighth to slip to third, 14 points behind the leader.

Results from the Marrakesh ePrix 1. Edoardo Mortara (SUI/Venturi) 46min 45.410sec, 2. Antonio Felix Da Costa (POR/DS-Techeetah) at 2.297sec, 3. Mitch Evans (NZL/Jaguar) 6.270, 4. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA/DS-Techeetah) 6.965, 5. Lucas di Grassi (BRA/Venturi) 7.787, 6. Nyck de Vries (NED/Mercedes) 8.394, 7. Jake Dennis (GBR/Andretti) 12.084, 8. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/Mercedes) 14.541, 9. Sam Bird (GBR/Jaguar) 15.048, 10. Oliver Rowland (GBR/Mahindra) 15.270 World championships standings (after 10 races) 1. Edoardo Mortara (SUI/Venturi) 139pts, 2. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA/DS-Techeetah) 128, 3. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/Mercedes) 125, 4. Mitch Evans (NZL/Jaguar) 124, 5. Robin Frijns (NED/Envision) 81 Next event: New York ePrix -- two races on July 16 and 17

