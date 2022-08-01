UrduPoint.com

Mosaddek To Lead Bangladesh In Zimbabwe Decider

Muhammad Rameez Published August 01, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Mosaddek to lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe decider

Bangladesh have named all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain to lead the side in the series-deciding third Twenty20 against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday

Dhaka, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Bangladesh have named all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain to lead the side in the series-deciding third Twenty20 against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday.

Mosaddek replaces Nurul Hasan as captain after the wicketkeeper-batsman was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a finger injury he sustained in Sunday's seven-wicket win in the second match.

The three-match series in Harare is locked at 1-1 after Zimbabwe won the first by 17 runs.

Mosaddek led Bangladesh's comeback with a career-best 5-20 in the second match.

A Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) statement on Monday also said that the experienced Mahmudullah Riyad will replace Nurul in the squad.

Mahmudullah, who led Bangladesh's T20 side for 43 matches until this series, is already in Zimbabwe as part of the one-day international squad.

He was rested for the T20 series because Bangladesh were trying to rebuild following 11 defeats in 13 matches since October 2021.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe on August 5, 7 and 10, all of them at the Harare sports Club.

The injured Nurul will leave Harare on Monday to return home and continue his treatment and rehab on his fractured left index finger, said the BCB.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured T20 Bangladesh Lead Harare Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Nurul Hasan Harare Sports Club August October Sunday All

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 430,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 430,900 cusecs water

37 seconds ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various par ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

39 seconds ago
 Supervision officers review security for Muharram

Supervision officers review security for Muharram

40 seconds ago
 Ex-chairman NAB moves Islamabad High Court against ..

Ex-chairman NAB moves Islamabad High Court against PAC's proceedings

44 seconds ago
 109,970 electricity connections pending in country ..

109,970 electricity connections pending in country: National Assembly told

3 minutes ago
 Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge ..

Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.