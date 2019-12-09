Moscow Anti-Doping Lab Data Neither Complete, Nor Authentic - WADA

The Russia-provided data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory was neither complete nor authentic, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a press release Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Russia-provided data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory was neither complete nor authentic, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a press release Monday.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee decided to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for 4 years. WADA decided to admit to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to world championships, only "clean" athletes from Russia who will compete without Russia's flag and anthem. WADA also decided that Russia would lose for four years the right to host major international sporting events or bid to host them.

"To this end, the RUSADA reinstatement conditions, which were agreed by the WADA ExCo in September 2018 were not fulfilled in that the Moscow data are neither complete nor authentic," WADA said.

"[Compliance Review Committee chair] Jonathan Taylor reminded ExCo members that, in September 2018, the ExCo had deemed the requirement to provide an authentic copy to be a 'Critical' condition of the decision to reinstate RUSADA to the list of Code-compliant Signatories. It was deemed 'Critical' because... it would ensure that innocent Russian athletes could be cleared of suspicion," it said.