Moscow-Born US Tennis Player Sofia Kenin Wins Women's Singles At Australian Open

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Moscow-Born US Tennis Player Sofia Kenin Wins Women's Singles at Australian Open

Moscow-born US tennis player Sofia Kenin won women's singles at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, this year's first Grand Slam tournament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Moscow-born US tennis player Sofia Kenin won women's singles at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, this year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Kenin, 21, who was seeded 14th, defeated former world No.

1, Spain's Garbine Muguruza, in the final with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. The match lasted 2 hours 3 minutes.

Next week, Kenin will rise from 15th to seventh place in the ranking of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), according to the WTA Insider Twitter.

This is the first Grand Slam title for Kenin. Muguruza, 26, previously won the French Open 2016 and Wimbledon 2017.

