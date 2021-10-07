UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls Showing Crimea As Part Of Ukraine In UEFA Presentation Provocation

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Showing Crimea as a part of Ukraine during the unveiling of the UEFA 2024 Euro logo is a provocation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

UEFA unveiled its logo for the 2024 Euro tournament hosted by Germany earlier this week.

"UEFA, this respected organization, should not allow itself to be drawn into provocative actions of Ukrainian football officials. The fact that these actions are provocative is obvious," Zakharova told a press conference.

