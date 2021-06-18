UrduPoint.com
Moscow Closes Euro Fan Zone Over Covid Spike: Mayor

Fri 18th June 2021

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow has closed its Euro 2020 fan zone and banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people because of a spike in Covid-19 cases, its mayor said on Friday.

"I didn't want to do this, but we have to," Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his website.

"Starting today, we will limit mass events to a maximum of 1,000 people.""We are temporarily stopping all mass entertainment events and we'll also have to close dance halls and fan zones," he wrote, referring to the Euro 2020 fan zone outside of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

