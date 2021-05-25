MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow disagrees with Riga's decisions to change flags in locations that are not related to the ongoing 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Russian flag in Riga was replaced by a flag of the Russian Olympic Committee.

"Indeed, here you just need to figure out whether this area [where the Russian flag was removed] is the venue for the championship or not. If it is not the venue of the championship and there are no symbols of the championship, then, of course, we can hardly agree with such a decision of the city authorities. But if this is related to the holding of the championship, then, probably, such recommendations could have been received from sports officials, we do not exclude this," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia currently does not use the national flag at the international tournaments.