Moscow Football Clubs to Independently Decide on Admission of Spectators - Source

Moscow-based football clubs playing in the Russian Premier League (RPL), the country's top-tier tournament, will independently decide on the admission of spectators to stadiums amid the situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Moscow-based football clubs playing in the Russian Premier League (RPL), the country's top-tier tournament, will independently decide on the admission of spectators to stadiums amid the situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned all events gathering more than 5,000 participants until April 10 to minimize the possibility of the spread of coronavirus infection.

"The clubs, as the organizers of matches, will determine the format, whom to let in, and whether to let fans attend stadiums," the source said.

Of 16 clubs playing in the RPL, four are Moscow-based, including Lokomotiv, CSKA, Spartak and Dynamo.

On Wednesday, the Russian Football Union announced that it would apply to the Moscow government for additional instructions after the decree on the coronavirus.

Coronavirus has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organizers either to reschedule or to hold them behind closed doors.