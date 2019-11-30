UrduPoint.com
Moscow Retains Right To Host Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships In 2020

Sat 30th November 2019

Moscow Retains Right to Host Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships in 2020

The European Canoe Association's (ECA) Board of Directors has decided not to withdraw Moscow's right to host ECA Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships in July next year, the association told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The European Canoe Association's (ECA) board of Directors has decided not to withdraw Moscow's right to host ECA Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships in July next year, the association told Sputnik on Saturday.

Last week, the Compliance Review Committee recommended the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee to send the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) a notice of non-compliance with a critical requirement of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, the recommendation risking to rob Russian athletes of their chance to participate in international competitions, including next year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

On Monday, the committee recommended several punitive measures, including a four-year ban on hosting any major sporting events.

"The decision is that the Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships stays in Moscow, but the ECA will monitor the developments closely," the ECA said.

WADA's Executive Committee will make the final decision of whether or not to follow the panel's recommendation and strip RUSADA of the status of compliance during an emergency meeting on December 9.

