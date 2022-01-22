Moscow Says Expects Military, Informational Provocations From US, Ukraine Before Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Moscow expects military and informational provocations from the United States and Ukraine on the eve of the Olympic Games in Beijing, scheduled to run from February 4-20, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported citing a diplomat in China that Chinese leader Xi Jinping asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics.

Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that the Bloomberg report is "not even a fake (news), but a special informational operation of corresponding American services.

"

The spokeswoman reminded everyone that the 2008 war between Georgia and Russia, which according to a EU commission was initiated by Tbilisi, erupted a month before the Olympic Games in China.

"So we are waiting for provocations - both informational and, it cannot be ruled out, military ones - from the US and US-led Kiev regime. That would be like them, especially since they have considerable experience in it," Zakharova said.