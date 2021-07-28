UrduPoint.com
Most Americans Back Holding Olympics During Pandemic Despite Waning Interest - Poll

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:58 PM

A 55 percent majority of Americans agree with the decision to hold the Olympics in Tokyo during the coronavirus pandemic, although about a third have less interest in the games than in years past, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A 55 percent majority of Americans agree with the decision to hold the Olympics in Tokyo during the coronavirus pandemic, although about a third have less interest in the games than in years past, a Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday.

"A majority (55 percent) of the American public feels it was a good idea to hold the Tokyo Olympics this year. On the other hand, 36 percent say it was a bad idea, including 24 percent who say it should have been postponed again and 11 percent who say it should have been canceled entirely," a press release summarizing the poll said.

About four in ten say they will watch either a lot (11 percent) or some (27 percent) of the Olympics coverage. Another 32 percent of the public will watch very little of the Tokyo Games and 30 percent do not plan to watch any of it, the release said.

Just over one-third (36 percent) of Americans expressly say they have less interest in this year's Olympics compared with past Games, the release added.

The release attributed declining interest to the pandemic, as well as a backlash against athletes who use the Games as a forum to make political statements, according to the release.

