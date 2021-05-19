UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most At Tokyo Olympic Village To Be Vaccinated By Games: IOC Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :At least three-quarters of athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach announced Wednesday.

"At this moment, already as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games," he said at a meeting of Olympic officials.

"But our efforts do not stop there. We have good reasons to believe that this figure will be well above 80 percent," he added, speaking at a coordination commission meeting of Olympic and Japanese officials.

Bach also said the IOC was willing to bring extra medical personnel to the Games, as organisers face controversy in Japan about whether the event will further stretch the country's healthcare system during the pandemic.

"The IOC has offered to the organising committee to have additional medical personnel as part of the NOC (National Olympic Committee) delegations," Bach said.

The additional personnel would "support the medical operations and the strict implementation of the Covid-19 countermeasures in the Olympic Village and the Olympic venues," he added.

He gave no details on how many people could be involved, but the offer appeared intended to address persistent criticism that Japan's medical facilities cannot cope with additional pressure created by the Games.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said organisers would accept the offer, adding that vaccination of participants "would be a great help towards delivering a safe and secure Games".

Just 10 weeks before the Games open, polls still show most Japanese want the event postponed further or cancelled.

Japan is battling a new wave of coronavirus infections and its own vaccine rollout has been criticised as slow.

But Games organisers say strict countermeasures, including the first-ever ban on overseas spectators, will ensure the event is safe.

Related Topics

Noc Tokyo Japan 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Receives Accolades from Technology ..

19 minutes ago

Erdogan lauds Pakistan’s unflinching support to ..

33 minutes ago

Jahangir Tareen, his son's bail extended till May ..

43 minutes ago

HRCP calls on international community to end Israe ..

50 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 163.93 million

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.