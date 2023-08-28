Most awaited Asia Cricket Cup to start in Pakistan, Sri Lanka on August 30

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The most awaited Asia Cricket Cup is commencing simultaneously in Pakistan and Sri Lanka under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council with Pakistan being the host finalising all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the prestigious event.

Pakistan is going to face arch-rival India on September 2 at Kandy, Cricket fans from all over the world, including Pakistan and India, are watching and a large number of fans are eagerly waiting to see them face the toughest battle, as expected.

The biggest match of the Asia Cup is going to be played between India and Pakistan with cricket fans waiting for the actual battle. The entire Asia Cup was to be played in Pakistan but due to India's stubbornness, only four matches were played in Pakistan and nine matches in Sri Lanka.

On August 30, Pakistan will play its first match against Nepal in Multan (Pakistan). On August 31, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other at the Kandy ground.

There will be a match against Afghanistan and Bangladesh on September 3, on September 4, India will play its second match against Nepal in Kandy and on September 5, Afghanistan will play against Sri Lanka in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. One match of the Super Four will be played in Lahore and the remaining matches will be played in Colombo.

The final will also be played in Colombo.

India has won the Asia Cup (One Day) six times and the T20 Cup once. Sri Lanka has won the Asia Cup six times while Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice. Sri Lanka is the only team that has participated in all the previous Asia Cups.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have participated in the Asia Cup cricket tournament 14, 14 times. Sri Lanka has participated in almost 50 matches, out of which Sri Lanka has won 34 matches and lost 16 matches.

India has won 31 matches out of 49 matches and 16 matches have been lost.

In third place is the Pakistan team which has won 26 matches out of 45 matches while Pakistan had to face failure in 18 matches.

Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya has made the most 1220 runs in batting. Jayasuriya scored 1220 runs in 25 matches at an average of 53.04. He scored six centuries and 3 half-centuries in the Asia Cup. The best inning was 130 runs. In second place is Kumar Singara of Sri Lanka who scored 1075 runs at an average of 48.86. His best innings is 121 runs.

The third number is India's Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 971 runs at an average of 51.10. The best inning is 114 runs. The fourth number is Sri Lanka's Ranatanga. He has made 741 runs from Sri Lankan Jayawardene who has scored 674 runs at an average of 29.33.

In bowling, Sri Lanka's Muralidharan is the most successful bowler with 30 wickets. He got these 30 wickets by playing 24 matches. His best bowling performance is five wickets for 31 runs. Sri Lanka's Malinga is in the second position with 29 wickets at an average of 20.55. His best bowling is 5 wickets for 34 runs.

Sri Lankan bowler Ajantha Mendis is also in third place in bowling. Mendis has taken 26 wickets at an average of 10.42 in just eight matches. Saeed Ajmal of Pakistan is in third place, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.40 in 12 matches. He is also in fifth place. The Sri Lankan bowler is Chaminda Vas Brajman who took 23 wickets in 19 matches.

The national selection committee, which includes Inzamam-ul-Haq, team Director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn, has finalized the team after consulting with Captain Babar Azam.

Captain Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhr Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Osama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi are included.