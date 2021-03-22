UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Japanese Support Overseas Olympic Fan Ban: Poll

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Most Japanese support overseas Olympic fan ban: poll

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The vast majority of Japanese agree with the decision to bar overseas spectators from the Tokyo Olympics, a new poll found Monday, with support for the Games still low but growing.

Organisers took the unprecedented decision to ban overseas fans from this summer's virus-delayed Games on Saturday, calling the move disappointing but "unavoidable" because of safety fears during the pandemic.

A poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily found that 85 percent of respondents think overseas fans should be barred from the event, with only 11 percent saying they should be allowed to attend.

The poll, which received responses from 1,564 people on Saturday and Sunday, found that less than one third of respondents (27 percent) think the Games should be held this summer.

The majority said they think the event should either be postponed again (36 percent) or cancelled (33 percent).

Games organisers insist another postponement is out of the question.

The latest figures suggest support for the Games is slowly growing in Japan, with a similar poll in January finding just 11 percent thought they should go ahead this summer, rising to 21 percent in February.

Another poll by the Kyodo news agency over the weekend found that 23.2 percent of respondents thought the Games should go ahead as scheduled, while 39.8 thought they should be cancelled.

Kyodo did not specify whether those were the only options offered to respondents. It received responses from 1,054 people.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan January February Sunday Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Ministry targets 40 per cent efficiency in energy ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

9 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

11 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

11 hours ago

MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Op ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.