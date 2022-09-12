Most Japanese Support Sapporo as Host for 2030 Winter Olympics - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Majority of Japanese citizens are in favor of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics in the city of Sapporo on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, according to a poll released by the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

The survey showed that 55% of respondents voted in favor of holding the Olympics in Japan, while 38% spoke against it.

At the same time, more than 70% of respondents under 30 expressed support for holding the games in northern Japan in 2030. Meanwhile, opinions of Hokkaido residents' were divided equally.

The International Olympic Committee will decide the location of the 2030 Olympics next year.

Sapporo has hosted the Winter Olympics once in 1972.

The survey was conducted on September 10-11 through random telephone conversations among 1,462 people over the age of 18.