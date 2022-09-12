UrduPoint.com

Most Japanese Support Sapporo As Host For 2030 Winter Olympics - Poll

Muhammad Rameez Published September 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Most Japanese Support Sapporo as Host for 2030 Winter Olympics - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Majority of Japanese citizens are in favor of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics in the city of Sapporo on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, according to a poll released by the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

The survey showed that 55% of respondents voted in favor of holding the Olympics in Japan, while 38% spoke against it.

At the same time, more than 70% of respondents under 30 expressed support for holding the games in northern Japan in 2030. Meanwhile, opinions of Hokkaido residents' were divided equally.

The International Olympic Committee will decide the location of the 2030 Olympics next year.

Sapporo has hosted the Winter Olympics once in 1972.

The survey was conducted on September 10-11 through random telephone conversations among 1,462 people over the age of 18.

Related Topics

Sapporo Same Japan September Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

10 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC ..

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC may constitute fresh division ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.