Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare: officials

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :All but three members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics have been released from isolation after a coronavirus scare, officials said on Thursday.

The three, close contacts of Covid-positive US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, have tested negative but remain in isolation and will be tested daily, an Australian Olympic Committee statement said.