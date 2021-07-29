Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare: officials

- Home
Muhammad Rameez 27 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:06 PM
All but three members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympics have been released from isolation after a coronavirus scare, officials said on Thursday
The three, close contacts of Covid-positive US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, have tested negative but remain in isolation and will be tested daily, an Australian Olympic Committee statement said.