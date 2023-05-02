UrduPoint.com

Most Of IOC Members Support Russia's Return To World Sports - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Most of IOC Members Support Russia's Return to World Sports - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Countries with anti-Russian attitude actively exploit sports topics as a pretext to introduce double standards against Moscow, however most of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) support the country's return to the global sports arena, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"The vast majority of member countries of the international Olympic movement support the return of our country to world sports and do not follow the lead of a group of Russophobic states that are ready for anything, up to blackmail in the form of boycotts of sports competitions, which, as a result, will affect both athletes and spectators," the ministry said.

The department also noted that it has become the norm for international secretariats and working bodies to serve "neo-colonial interests" of a narrow group of Western states.

"The topic of sports is also no exception - it is actively used as a tool for introducing double standards in relation to our country," the ministry said.

Besides, the foreign ministry said that Russian considers it necessary to further actively cooperate with international sports federations, which, in accordance with the recommendations of the IOC, make decisions on the admission of our athletes to sports competitions.

"As we can see, this is bearing fruit, a number of such federations have already expressed support for the return of our athletes to world sports," the ministry said.

Additionally, Russia remains committed to its international obligations in the fight against doping and hopes for an unbiased and non-politicized attitude on the part of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding the restoration of the rights of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the ministry said.

On March 26, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation for international sports federations to allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals, provided that they do not support Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and are not contracted to the Russian military or national security agencies. Teams under Russian or Belarusian flags will not be allowed. Several international sports federations, including World Taekwondo and United World Wrestling (UWW), have greenlighted neutral Russian athletes, while others have flagged plans to follow suit.

Related Topics

World Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Lead March Olympics International Olympic Committee

Recent Stories

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

2 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

12 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.