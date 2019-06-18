Most Sixes By A Batsman In An ODI Innings
Zeeshan Mehtab 12 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:22 PM
Most sixes by a batsman in a one-day international innings after England captain Eoin Morgan set a new record of 17 in a World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday
Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Most sixes by a batsman in a one-day international innings after England captain Eoin Morgan set a new record of 17 in a World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday: 17: Eoin Morgan (England), 148 runs in 71 balls v Afghanistan, Old Trafford, 2019 16: Rohit Sharma (India), 209 runs in 158 balls v Australia, Bangalore, 2013 16: AB de Villiers (South Africa), 149 runs in 44 balls v West Indies, Johannesburg, 201516: Chris Gayle (West Indies), 215 runs in 147 balls v Zimbabwe, Canberra, 201515: Shane Watson (Australia), 185 not out in 96 balls v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2011