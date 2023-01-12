Most wanted alleged dacoit arrested from KDA

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) ::The Kohat Police in a successful search and strike operation here on Thursday, arrested a most wanted alleged dacoit from the post Kohat Development Authority (KDA).

According to detail, in the successful operation of SHO KDA Haji Rauf Khan and his police team, the alleged criminal Khalil of Hangu was detained.

Khyber Police wanted the arrested and criminal for robbery, attack on Police and attempted murder. The alleged criminal will be handed over to Khyber police for further legal action.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that the undercover and criminals would be brought under the grip of the law without any respite or concession. He further said that all resources would be utilized to suppress the lawless elements by tightening the noose against them.