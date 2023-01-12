UrduPoint.com

Most Wanted Alleged Dacoit Arrested From KDA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Most wanted alleged dacoit arrested from KDA

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) ::The Kohat Police in a successful search and strike operation here on Thursday, arrested a most wanted alleged dacoit from the post Kohat Development Authority (KDA).

According to detail, in the successful operation of SHO KDA Haji Rauf Khan and his police team, the alleged criminal Khalil of Hangu was detained.

Khyber Police wanted the arrested and criminal for robbery, attack on Police and attempted murder. The alleged criminal will be handed over to Khyber police for further legal action.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that the undercover and criminals would be brought under the grip of the law without any respite or concession. He further said that all resources would be utilized to suppress the lawless elements by tightening the noose against them.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Robbery Hangu Kohat Criminals Post All From

Recent Stories

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

45 minutes ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

1 hour ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

2 hours ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.