UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mostafa Breaks Into Top 10 Of PSA Men's World Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Mostafa breaks into top 10 of PSA Men's World Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :World Junior Champion Mostafa Asal has broken into the top 10 of the PSA Men's World Rankings for the first time after the 20-year-old rose three places to No.9 off the back of his title win at the CIB PSA World Tour Finals last week.

Asal defeated World No.2 Mohamed ElShorbagy to lift his first major PSA title at Cairo's Mall of Arabia to cap a week which also saw him beat World No.1 Ali Farag, World Champion Tarek Momen and defending champion Marwan ElShorbagy, said a press release issued here.

Farag stays ahead of ElShorbagy, but the gap between them has been cut significantly, meaning that ElShorbagy can take the World No.1 spot from Farag at the PSA World Championships between July 14-22. If Farag fails to make it to the final, or ElShorbagy makes it to the final, then the World No.1 spot will certainly change hands on August 1.

For now though, Farag has made it 20 months at World No.1, which means his total reign is now longer than English legend Nick Matthew, and he joins French veteran Gregory Gaultier in ninth place on the all-time longest reigning men's World No.

1 list.

Momen stays at No.3, while Paul Coll (No.4) and Marwan ElShorbagy complete the top five.

Karim Abdel Gawad stays at No.6 ahead of Fares Dessouky (No.7) and Diego Elias (No.8), while Welshman Joel Makin drops to No.10.

Colombia's Miguel Rodriguez drops out of the top 10 for the first time since May 2018, while Egypt's Mohamed Abouelghar falls to No.12. France's Gregoire Marche rises a place to a career-high No.13 ranking, with Saurav Ghosal going the other way to No.14.

The rest of the top 20 is unchanged. Austria's Stefan Moser is the biggest mover on the men's tour after he moved up 193 places to No.515 following his run to the quarter-finals of the Salzburg Open in June. Compatriot Mathias Ebenberger reached the same stage and he is the second biggest mover, rising 190 spots to No.509.

Related Topics

World Egypt France Salzburg Cairo Same Austria May June July August 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

13 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

28 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

43 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

58 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.