Mother Of Cricket Legend Younas Khan Dies

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:05 PM

Mother of cricket legend Younas Khan dies

The mother of cricket legend Younas Khan died due to protected illness in a private hospital in Karachi on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The mother of cricket legend Younas Khan died due to protected illness in a private hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer and last rituals of the deceased would be held in Mardan district.

She was suffering from kidney disease since long and was hospitalized in a private hospital in Karachi where she expired.

People are coming to the residence of Younas Khan in Mardan district to express Fateha for departed soul of eternal peace of the deceased.

Younas Khan served Pakistan's cricket team for several years and scored centuries against all test playing nations. Under his leadership, Pakistan has won the lone T20 world cup in England. Younas Khan has the credit to score highest runs in second innings while playing for Pakistan.

