UrduPoint.com

Moto Legend Rossi Confirms Retirement At Year-end

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:43 PM

Moto legend Rossi confirms retirement at year-end

Moto legend and seven time top-level world champion Valentino Rossi confirmed Thursday he will retire at the end of the year after 26 years lighting up the sport

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Moto legend and seven time top-level world champion Valentino Rossi confirmed Thursday he will retire at the end of the year after 26 years lighting up the sport.

The 42-year-old Italian signed a one-season deal with Yamaha-SRT for this campaign and it had been mooted he might ride for his own team next term, but he told a press conference ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix that he will call it a day, 12 years on from his last MotoGP title.

"I have decided to stop at the end of the season," said Rossi. "It's been a very long trip but really great fun."

Related Topics

World From

Recent Stories

Wildfire levels historic California town as reside ..

Wildfire levels historic California town as residents flee blaze

59 seconds ago
 Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi Sworn In as New President of Iran

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister to inaugurate digitalization of sta ..

Prime Minister to inaugurate digitalization of state media

1 minute ago
 Man Utd's Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

Man Utd's Pellistri joins Alaves on loan

1 minute ago
 Olympics: Athletics results

Olympics: Athletics results

4 minutes ago
 Indian forces kills 411 Kashmiris, injures 2,047 s ..

Indian forces kills 411 Kashmiris, injures 2,047 since Aug 5, 2019: Report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.