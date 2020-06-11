MotoGP 2020 Season To Start July 19 In Spain
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:40 PM
The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit, organisers announced on Thursday
There will be a minimum of 13 races in the season, all in Europe between July and November, with "possibly four more" outside the continent later in the year.