MotoGP 2020 Season To Start July 19 In Spain

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit, organisers announced on Thursday.

There will be a minimum of 13 races in the season, all in Europe between July and November, with "possibly four more" outside the continent later in the year.

