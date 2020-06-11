MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit, organisers announced on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit, organisers announced on Thursday.

There will be a minimum of 13 races in the season, all in Europe between July and November, with "possibly four more" outside the continent later in the year.