MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas grid

Austin, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Grid for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas after qualifying on Saturday: Front row 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 2:03.209, 2.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) at 0.348sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.428 2nd row 4. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducata-Pramac) 0.497, 5.

Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.511, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducata-Pramac) 0.598 3rd row 7.

Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.672, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.747, 9. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.765 4th row 10. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.939, 11. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1.000, 12. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 1.094 Selected:20. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.289