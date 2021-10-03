UrduPoint.com

MotoGP: Grand Prix Of The Americas Grid

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:10 AM

MotoGP: Grand Prix of the Americas grid

Austin, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Grid for the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas after qualifying on Saturday: Front row 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 2:03.209, 2.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) at 0.348sec, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.428 2nd row 4. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducata-Pramac) 0.497, 5.

Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 0.511, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducata-Pramac) 0.598 3rd row 7.

Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.672, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.747, 9. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.765 4th row 10. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.939, 11. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1.000, 12. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 1.094 Selected:20. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.289

Recent Stories

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

2 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

2 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

2 hours ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

2 hours ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

2 hours ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.