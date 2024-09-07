MotoGP Leader Martin Roars To Victory In San Marino Sprint
Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Jorge Martin won the sprint race at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP on Saturday and extended his overall lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia
Misano Adriatico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Jorge Martin won the sprint race at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP on Saturday and extended his overall lead over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Pramac rider Martin is 26 points in front of pole-sitter Bagnaia ahead of the main event Grand Prix on Sunday, after winning his second sprint of the season.
The Spaniard, who won at Misano Adriatico last year, started in fourth on the grid but got away like lightning and was ahead of Bagnaia by the first turn.
He comfortably held off Bagnaia for the rest of the 13-lap sprint and consolidated his position at the top of the standings.
Martin has not won a GP since the French back in May but his consistency has helped him accumulate a healthy advantage as he searches for his first MotoGP title.
The 27-year-old had finished second in the sprint and GP at four of the last five events and his display on Saturday means he cannot be overtaken in the standings this weekend by Bagnaia, regardless of what happens in Sunday's race.
Recent Stories
Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition
Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this year
CDA chairman conducts comprehensive review of projects
Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations
Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school dorm inferno
BISE postpones papers due to Eid Milad holiday
Clean environment for future generations PML-N govt's priority: Marriyum
CEO Metrix Pakistan praises KP government for promoting Youth, IT Sector
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit
Algerians vote as Tebboune eyes easy re-election
Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day
Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC
More Stories From Sports
-
Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket1 hour ago
-
Jubilant Muhammad Qasim of Army wins Peshawar National Marathon-20242 hours ago
-
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman2 hours ago
-
Pakistan team to compete in 5th World Nomad Games 20245 hours ago
-
PCB official says domestic competitions not subservient to international assignments37 minutes ago
-
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today1 day ago
-
PSB introduces transparent merit-based process for players1 day ago
-
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy1 day ago
-
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup1 day ago
-
Gulbahar Club wins Defence Day Girls Inter-Club Basketball title2 days ago
-
Ushna Suhail moves to Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's final2 days ago
-
Ushna Suhail move to Khawar Hyat Tennis Tournament's final2 days ago