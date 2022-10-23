MotoGP: Malaysian Grand Prix results

Sepang, Malaysia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :results of the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang on Sunday, the 19th round of the 2022 MotoGP world championship: 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 40min 14.332sec, 2.

Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) at 0.270sec, 3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 2.773, Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 5.446, 5. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) +11.923, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 13.472, 7.

Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 14.304, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 16.

805, 9. Johann Zarco FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 18.358, 10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 21.591 World championship standings:1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 258 points, 2.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 235 , 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 212, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 211, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 189, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 168, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 166, 8. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 148, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 138, 10. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 136