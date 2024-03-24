MotoGP: Portugal Grand Prix Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Portimao, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Portugal Grand Prix results on Sunday:
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 41:18.138, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) at 0.882, 3. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGas-Tech3) 5.362, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 11.129, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 16.437, 6. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 19.403, 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 20.130, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 21.549, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 23.929, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 28.195, 11. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 28.244, 12. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 29.271, 13. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 31.334, 14. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 34.932, 15. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 38.267, 16. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 40.
174, 17. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 40.775, 18. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 52.362
Did not finish: Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse), Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini), Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia)
World championship standings (after two rounds):
1. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 60 pts, 2. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 42, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 39, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 37, 5. Pedro Acosta (ESP/Gasgas-Tech3) 28, 6. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 27, 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 25, 8. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 19, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 16, 10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 15, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 15
