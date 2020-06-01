UrduPoint.com
MotoGP: Revised 2020 Race Calendar

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:23 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The 2020 MotoGP season lost another race on Monday when the Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled.

The first 11 races of the season have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MotoGP organisers Dorna are awaiting Spanish government approval to start the truncated season with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit on July 19 and 26.

Aside from the proposed double act at Jerez, three other races -- France, Italy and Catalonia -- are also awaiting a confirmed slot in a season that was due to have begun in Qatar in March.

Revised Calendar July 19: Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez (to be confirmed) July 26: Grand Prix of Andalusia at Jerez (to be confirmed) August 9: Czech Grand Prix at Brno August 16: Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring September 13: San Marino Grand Prix at Misano September 27: Aragon Grand Prix at Alcaniz October 4: Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram November 1: Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang November 15: Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin, Texas November 22: Argentinian Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo November 29: Valencia Grand Prix at Ricardo Tormo circuit Races cancelled Qatar Grand Prix at Losail German Grand Prix at Sachsenring Dutch Grand Prix at Assen Finnish Grand Prix at KymiRing British Grand Prix at SilverstoneJapanese Grand Prix at MotegiAustralian Grand Prix at Phillip Island

