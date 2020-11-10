MotoGP rider Iannone banned four years for doping - CAS

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, who had appealed an 18-month doping ban, was suspended for four years on Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, who had appealed an 18-month doping ban, was suspended for four years on Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced.

Iannone, 30, appealed his initial ban in June while WADA asked for the suspension to be extended to four years.

He was suspended by world motorcycling's governing body after testing positive for anabolic steroids at the Malaysian grand prix in November 2019.