UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MotoGP To Use 2020 Bikes Next Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:16 PM

MotoGP to use 2020 bikes next season

MotoGP teams will keep the same bikes for the start of the 2021 season as part of cost-cutting measures to limit the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :MotoGP teams will keep the same bikes for the start of the 2021 season as part of cost-cutting measures to limit the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorcycling officials announced Thursday that no development work will be allowed this season on bikes which were homologated at the start of the year.

"These changes are designed to reduce the costs incurred by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis whilst maintaining fairness and equality in order to conserve the entertainment value of the sport and the integrity of the competition," the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) said in a statement.

"There will be no update of any homologated parts during the 2020 season. This applies to all manufacturers.

" It added: "Manufacturers must start the 2021 season using March 2020 homologated parts. Thereafter, normal upgrade regulations will apply for the rest of the 2021 season as per current regulations." That means non-concession teams Honda, Yamaha, Ducati and Suzuki will be unable to develop their engines during the 2021 campaign. Riders will also be limited to just two bikes per season.

A freeze on development will apply until the end of the 2021 season in both Moto2 and Moto3.

The first eight races of the 2020 season have been cancelled or postponed. The German MotoGP at the Sachsenring on June 21, the next scheduled event, is also in doubt following an extension to the ban on large-scale public events in the country.

Related Topics

German Honda Same March June 2020 Event All Suzuki First Investec Modaraba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

34 minutes ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

1 hour ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

1 hour ago

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

1 hour ago

Committee formed to provide relief to retail secto ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister seeks Ulema cooperation to contain ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.