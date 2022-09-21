MotoGP: World Championship Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published September 21, 2022 | 08:00 AM
Motegi, Japan, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :MotoGP world championships standings ahead of the Japan Grand Prix, the 16th round of the 2022 season: 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 211 points, 2.
Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 201, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 194, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 163, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 134, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 133, 7.
Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 128, 8.
Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 108, 9. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 104, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 104, 11. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 95, 12. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati) 91, 13.
Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 77, 14. Marco Bezezecchi (ITA/Ducati) 74, 15. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 60, 16. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda) 46, 17. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 43, 18. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda) 39, 19. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 26, 20. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati) 23