MotoGP: World Championship Standings
Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2022 | 08:00 AM
Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :MotoGP world championship standings ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, the 18th round of the 2022 season: World championship standings1.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 219 points, 2.
Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 217, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 199, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 180, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 179, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 154, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 151, 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 131, 9. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 127, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 122.