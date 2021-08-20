UrduPoint.com

MotoGP's Vinales Leaves Yamaha With Immediate Effect

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:14 PM

MotoGP's Vinales leaves Yamaha with immediate effect

Maverick Vinales will leave the Yamaha MotoGP team with immediate effect following disagreements between the two, the Japanese manufacturer said in a statement on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Maverick Vinales will leave the Yamaha MotoGP team with immediate effect following disagreements between the two, the Japanese manufacturer said in a statement on Friday.

After the Dutch GP at the end of June, it was announced that the Spaniard, who has already signed to ride for Aprilia next season, would cut short his contract and leave at the end of the season.

However, that was followed by further problems at the Styrian GP which led to Vinales being suspended and missing the Austrian GP.

"After the Dutch GP it was announced that Yamaha and Maverick Vinales would bring their two-year contract for 2021-2022 to an early closure at the end of the current MotoGP season," Yamaha said in a statement.

"Following recent events at the Styrian GP and after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached to separate with immediate effect.

" The 26-year-old rider, who won the season-opener in Qatar and is currently seventh in the world championship, was suspended by Yamaha from the Austrian Grand Prix on suspicion of attempting to damage his bike at the Styrian GP a week earlier.

Vinales stalled when the race restarted after a crash and had dropped to last when he pulled into the pits on the final lap.

Yamaha said they suspended him for the way he had treated the bike late in the race.

Vinales apologised for his behaviour before announcing his deal with Aprilia.

"I will always have great respect for Yamaha and wish them the very best," said Vinales on Friday.

Related Topics

World Qatar June From Best Race

Recent Stories

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chie ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Hackers steal $97 mn from Japanese crypto exchange ..

Hackers steal $97 mn from Japanese crypto exchange

2 minutes ago
 Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed new Malaysian PM: pa ..

Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed new Malaysian PM: palace

2 minutes ago
 Significant majority of addicts desperate to be he ..

Significant majority of addicts desperate to be helped, treated for good

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency ..

Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency as Virus Cases Rise - Reports

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.