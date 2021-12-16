UrduPoint.com

Motor Sports Body To 'analyse' Way Verstappen Won Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:02 PM

Motor sports body to 'analyse' way Verstappen won title

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday that it will undertake a "detailed analysis" of the events that allowed Max Verstappen to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and take the world title

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The International automobile Federation (FIA) said on Wednesday that it will undertake a "detailed analysis" of the events that allowed Max Verstappen to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and take the world title.

Verstappen sped past Lewis Hamilton on the last lap after a late appearance of the safety car, following a crash, erased the British driver's substantial lead. His Mercedes team was furious.

The FIA said that, following a proposal by outgoing president Jean Todt, "a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future with all relevant parties will now take place".

It added that "this matter will be discussed... with all the teams and drivers to draw any lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport".

It said that the controversy was "tarnishing the image of the Championship and the due celebration of the first Drivers' World Championship title won by Max Verstappen".

Verstappen will receive his trophy at the FIA awards ceremony on Thursday evening.

The FIA promised the report would be completed before the start of next season.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Lead Federal Investigation Agency Media All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nationa ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

3 minutes ago
 West Indies'more players test positive for COVID-1 ..

West Indies'more players test positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 US regulators unveil proposal to avert another Arc ..

US regulators unveil proposal to avert another Archegos

36 seconds ago
 British PM faces crucial vote in party heartland

British PM faces crucial vote in party heartland

38 seconds ago
 Two children killed, several injured in Australia ..

Two children killed, several injured in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

39 seconds ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup standings

RugbyU: European Champions Cup standings

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.