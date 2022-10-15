Motorcycling: Australian MotoGP grid

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Starting grid for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island on Sunday: Front row 1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac). 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda), 3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) Second row 4.

Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia), 5. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha), 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) Third row 7. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 8. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati), 9. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46).

Fourth row10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki), 11. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda), 12. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia)