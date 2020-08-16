Motorcycling: Austrian Grand Prix Results - Collated
Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Collated results from the Austrian motorcycling Grand Prix in Spielberg on Sunday: MotoGP 1. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 28min 20.853sec, 2.
Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) at 1.377sec, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 1.549, 4. Brad Binder (AFS/KTM) 5.526, 5. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 5.837, 6. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 6.403, 7. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 12.498, 8.
Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamha-SRT) 12.534, 9. Iker Lecuona (ESP/KTM) 14.117, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 15.276, 11. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 17.772, 12. Michele Pirro (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 23.271, 13.
Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda) 24.943, 14. Bradley Smith (GBR/Aprilia) 24.868, 15. Cal Crutchlow (Honda-LCR) 27.435 Moto2 1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) 19min 24.723sec, 2. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) at 2.195sec, 3.
Marcel Schrotter (GER/Kalex) 4.782, 4.
Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 7.249, 5. Xavi Vierge (ESP/Kalex) 7.325 Moto3 1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 37min 25.323sec, 2. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) at 0.049sec, 3. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 0.447, 4.
Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 0.121, 5. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 0.292 Note: Ogura and Vietti both issued penalties World championship standings MotoGP 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) 67 points, 2. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) 56, 3.
Maverick Vinales (ESP) 48, 4. Brad Binder (RSA) 41, 5. Valentino Rossi (ITA) 38, 6. Takaaki Nakagami 37, 7. Jack Miller (AUS) 36, 8. Franco Morbidelli 31, 9. Joan Mir (ESP) 31, 10. Johann Zarco (FRA) 28 Moto2 1.
Luca Marini (ITA) 78 points, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 73, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP) 59, 4. Sam Lowes (GBR) 59, 5. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN) 55 Moto31. Albert Arenas (ESP) 95 points, 2. John McPhee (GBR) 67, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN) 65, 4. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) 50, 5. Raul Fernandez (ESP) 43.