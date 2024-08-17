Motorcycling: Austrian MotoGP Sprint Result
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Result of the Austrian MotoGP sprint at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday
Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) result of the Austrian MotoGP sprint at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday:
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 20min 59.768sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 4.673, 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) at 7.584, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) at 9.685, 5. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) at 10.421, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) at 10.523, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) at 10.941, 8. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) at 11.932, 9. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) at 15.101, 10. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) at 16.611, 11. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) at 16.759, 12. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) at 17.943, 13. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) at 18.304, 14. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) at 19.185, 15. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) at 21.
330, 16. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) at 22.940, 17. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) at 25.830, 18. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) at 26.622, 19. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) at 27.458, 20. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 37.870
DNF: Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3), Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini), Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha), Stefan Bradl (GER/HRC)
World championship standings
1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 250 pts, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 250, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 198, 4. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 179, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 130, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 122, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 117, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 106, 9. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 104, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 92
