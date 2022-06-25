UrduPoint.com

Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP Grid

Muhammad Rameez Published June 25, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP grid

Dutch MotoGP starting grid after qualifying for the 11th round of the world championship on Saturday

Assen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Dutch MotoGP starting grid after qualifying for the 11th round of the world championship on Saturday: 1st row 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1:31.504 2.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:31.620 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1:31.708 2nd row 4.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 1:31.796 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1:31.868 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:32.124 3rd row 7.

Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1:32.175 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 1:32.272 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1:32.307 4th row 10. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1:32.36711. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 1:32.42412. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 1:32.967

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

117th Midshipmen, 25th Short Service Commission he ..

117th Midshipmen, 25th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy

44 seconds ago
 Hikmatyar, Muhammad Ammad win U17, U19 KP National ..

Hikmatyar, Muhammad Ammad win U17, U19 KP National Junior Squash title

45 seconds ago
 Spain PM says Melilla migrant rush an attack on 't ..

Spain PM says Melilla migrant rush an attack on 'territorial integrity'

47 seconds ago
 Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

48 seconds ago
 ANF confiscates 130Kg of various narcotics items

ANF confiscates 130Kg of various narcotics items

32 minutes ago
 AJK govt presents Rs 163.7 billion budget

AJK govt presents Rs 163.7 billion budget

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.