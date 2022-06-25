Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP grid

Dutch MotoGP starting grid after qualifying for the 11th round of the world championship on Saturday

Assen, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Dutch MotoGP starting grid after qualifying for the 11th round of the world championship on Saturday: 1st row 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1:31.504 2.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:31.620 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 1:31.708 2nd row 4.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 1:31.796 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1:31.868 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 1:32.124 3rd row 7.

Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1:32.175 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 1:32.272 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1:32.307 4th row 10. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 1:32.36711. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 1:32.42412. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 1:32.967