Motorcycling: European Grand Prix Grids
Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:28 PM
Grids for Sunday's European Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit
Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Grids for Sunday's European Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit: MotoGP Front row 1. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM), 2. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki), 3.
Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 2nd row 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia), 5. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki), 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 3rd row 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia), 8. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3), 9.
Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 4th row 10. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM), 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT), 12. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) Moto2 Front row 1.
Xavi Vierge (ESP/Kalex), 2. Joe Roberts (USA/Kalex), 3.
Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 2nd row: 4. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex), 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex), 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Kalex) 3rd row 7. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex), 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA/Kalex), 9.
Hector Garzo (ESP/Kalex) Moto3 Front row 1. John McPhee (GBR/Honda), 2. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM), 3. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 2nd row 4. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM), 5. Alonso Lopez (ESP/Husqvarna), 6. Ricardo Rossi (ITA/KTM) 3rd row7. Sergio Garcia (ESP/Honda), 8. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda), 9. Darryn Binder (RSA/KTM)