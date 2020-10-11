Motorcycling: French Grand Prix results

Le Mans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Redults of the French motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday: MotoGP 1. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 45min 54.736sec, 2.

Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda) at 1.273sec, 3. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 1.711, 4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 3.911, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 4.310, 6. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 4.466, 7.

Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 5.921, 8. Stefan Bradl (GER/Honda) 15.597, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 16.687, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 16.895, 11. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 16.980 Standings after 9 of 14 races 1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT)) 115 points, 2. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 105, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 97, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 96, 5. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 81, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 77, 7.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 75, 8.

Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 73, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 69,10. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 64 Moto2 1. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 41mins 27.648sec, 2. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) at 3.822, 3.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 4.184, 4. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 5.884, 5. Thomas Luthi (SUI/Kalex) 21.668 Standings after 10 of 15 races: 1. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 150 points, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 135, 3.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 130, 4. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 128, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Speed Up) 79 Moto3 1. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 37min 37.384sec, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) at 0.142s, 3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 0.198, 4.

Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 0.336, 5. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 0.569 Standings after 10 of 15 races1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 135 pts, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 129, 3. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 119, 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 115, 5. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 98