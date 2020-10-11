UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycling: French Grand Prix Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Motorcycling: French Grand Prix results

Le Mans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Redults of the French motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday: MotoGP 1. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 45min 54.736sec, 2.

Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda) at 1.273sec, 3. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 1.711, 4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 3.911, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 4.310, 6. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 4.466, 7.

Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 5.921, 8. Stefan Bradl (GER/Honda) 15.597, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 16.687, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 16.895, 11. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 16.980 Standings after 9 of 14 races 1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT)) 115 points, 2. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 105, 3. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 97, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 96, 5. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 81, 6. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 77, 7.

Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 75, 8.

Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 73, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) 69,10. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 64 Moto2 1. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 41mins 27.648sec, 2. Remy Gardner (AUS/Kalex) at 3.822, 3.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 4.184, 4. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/Kalex) 5.884, 5. Thomas Luthi (SUI/Kalex) 21.668 Standings after 10 of 15 races: 1. Luca Marini (ITA/Kalex) 150 points, 2. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Kalex) 135, 3.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Kalex) 130, 4. Sam Lowes (GBR/Kalex) 128, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Speed Up) 79 Moto3 1. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 37min 37.384sec, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) at 0.142s, 3. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 0.198, 4.

Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 0.336, 5. Andrea Migno (ITA/KTM) 0.569 Standings after 10 of 15 races1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 135 pts, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 129, 3. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 119, 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 115, 5. John McPhee (GBR/Honda) 98

Related Topics

Le Mans Sunday

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed briefed about outcomes of Departmen ..

39 minutes ago

Tajik Ambassador hails UAE&#039;s support to his c ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah to discuss business cooperation wit ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Tajikista ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of GCC ministries of justice un ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 6 businesses and warns 1 for v ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.