Motorcycling: German MotoGP grid

German MotoGP grid after qualifying for the tenth round of the world championship on Saturday

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :German MotoGP grid after qualifying for the tenth round of the world championship on Saturday: 1st row 1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), 2.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha), 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 2nd rowd 4. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia), 5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini), 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 3rd row 7.

Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 8. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac), 9. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 4th row 10. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR), 11.

Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 12. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 5th row 13.

Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda), 14. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM), 15. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 6th row 16. Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda-LCR), 17. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini), 18. Stefan Bradl (GER/Honda) 7th row 19.

Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Yamaha-RNF), 20. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha), 21. Remy Gardner (AUS/KTM-Tech3) 8th row 22. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM-Tech3), 23. Darryn Binder (RSA/Yamaha-RNF) afp Suzuki MOTOR YAMAHA MOTOR