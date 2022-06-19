Motorcycling: German MotoGP results

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :German MotoGP results after Sunday's race, the tenth round of the championship: 1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 41min 12.816 sec, 2.

Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) at 4.939sec, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 8.372, 4. Aleix Espargaro (ITA/Aprilia) 9.113, 5. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 11.679, 6. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 13.164, 7.

Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 15.405, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 15.851, 9. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 19.740, 10. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 21.611 Principal retirements: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR), Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda), Alex Marquez (ESP/Honda-LCR), Darryn Binder (RSA/Yamaha-RNF), Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki), Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) Overall standings (after ten of 20 races)1.

Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 172 points, 2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 138, 3. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 111, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Gresini) 100, 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 82, 6. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 81, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 65, 8. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 69, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 69, 10. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 64