Motorcycling: German MotoGP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 08, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Sachsenring, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) results of the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring circuit on Sunday:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 40min 40.063sec, 2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) at 3.804, 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 4.334, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 5.317, 5. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 5.557, 6. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 10.481, 7. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 14.746, 8. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 14.930, 9. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 15.084, 10. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 16.384, 11. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 17.235, 12. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 18.865, 13. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 25.425, 14. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 25.495, 15. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 25.817, 16. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 25.854, 17. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 25.952, 18. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 43.047, 19. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 43.145, 20. Remy Gardner (AUS/Yamaha) 50.115

Championship standings

1.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 222 pts, 2. Jorge Martín (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 212, 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 166, 4. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 155, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 125, 6. Pedro Acosta (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 110, 7. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 108, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 92, 9. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 82, 10. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 79, 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 55, 12. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 53, 13. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 51, 14. Raul Fernandez (ESP/Aprilia-Trackhouse) 46, 15. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 44,16. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 35, 17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGaS-Tech3) 17, 18. Joan Mir (ESP/Honda) 13, 19. Johann Zarco (FRA/Honda-LCR) 12, 20. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN/Honda-LCR) 9, 21. Alex Rins (ESP/Yamaha) 8, 22. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/KTM) 7, 23. Luca Marini (ITA/Honda) 0, 24. Stefan Bradl (GER/Team HRC) 0, 25. Pol Espargaró (ESP/KTM) 0, 26. Remy Gardner (AUS/Yamaha) 0, 27. Lorenzo Savadori (ITA/Aprilia) 0

