Motorcycling: German MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Published June 17, 2023

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Results of the German MotoGP sprint race at Sachsenring on Saturday

Sachsenring, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :results of the German MotoGP sprint race at Sachsenring on Saturday: 1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) in 20mins 21.871, 2.

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) at 2.468, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 3.287, 4. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 5.487, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 5.538, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 6.289, 7. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 6.956, 8.

Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 9.261, 9.

Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 9.691, 10. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati-Lenovo) 9.715 World championship standings1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 140 points, 2.

Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 119, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 113, 4. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 96, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 93, 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 78, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM) 69, 8. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 55, 9. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 54, 10. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 53

